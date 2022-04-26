First look: Russell Wilson in full Broncos practice uniform

Associated Press

It wasn't just the rap and rock pulsating through the giant speakers at the first minicamp practice of 2022 that exposed a new energy at the Denver Broncos training center. The ones who really delivered the juice to go with the jams were new ball-of-fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the magnetic Russell Wilson, Denver's newly acquired quarterback. Hackett was all over the field, working with his offense, defense and special teams.