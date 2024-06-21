First look at what a new Royals stadium could look like in West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — You saw it first on FOX4 Wednesday night. A new “vision” for a new Royals stadium provided by sports architect David Manica.

On Thursday, we learned the vision includes a West Bottoms project straddling the state line.

But skeptics aren’t so sure having a stadium in Kansas and an entertainment district in Missouri is possible. For one, it would sit in a flood plain.

“It’s available and it sits on both sides of the state line – so one of the things I’m most excited about for this project it’s both a Kansa and Missouri project,” Manica said.

Manica, along with developer Robb Heineman, have proposed just that, keeping the dimensions the same as The K, as not to alter the analytics, while also doing their best to mirror the iconic crown scoreboard.

Manica says there will be ample parking. The stadium sitting in Kansas looking back towards the city and the mix use district in Missouri.

‘We’re not trying to recreate Kauffman Center and Arrowhead out at Truman Sports Complex, we’re trying to do something different for the city, something that has proven to be very successful in other cities,” Manica said.

But everyone is not sure the idea would work, i.e. how do you pay off Kansas STAR bonds if the district designed to generate new sales tax revenue, sits in Missouri?

One of those detractors is Kansas Senator David Haley.

“It would be a non-starter for the use of STAR bonds,” Haley said.

Haley has a different idea, he thinks the best way forward is a stadium still looking toward KCMO but located in the Fairfax District of KCK.

“I believe that this is a opportunity for the metro area, for one Kansas City,” Haley said.

FOX4 reached out to the developer on the rendering released Thursday night, Robb Heineman. We called and texted and have not received a response.

“It’s going to take an army of people to make good decisions and that want to work together,” Manica said.

So rather the stadium will be right here in Kansas City, Kansas or over there in Kansas City, Missouri we just don’t know right now, but of course FOX4 will stay on top of the story.

