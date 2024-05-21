First look at rookies MarShawn Lloyd, Michael Pratt in full Packers uniform

The NFLPA Rookie Premiere over the weekend provided a chance to get a first look at rookies MarShawn Lloyd and Michael Pratt in their full Green Bay Packers uniform.

Lloyd, a third-round pick out of USC, is wearing No. 32. Pratt, a seventh-round pick out of Tulane, is wearing No. 17. Both posed for photos in their new full uniform — helmet, jersey, pants — during the event.

The team’s official site provided a collection of photos of both Lloyd and Pratt from the event:

Things we like to see: MarShawn Lloyd & Michael Pratt in Green & Gold. 📸: https://t.co/7F7hU4iTO7#RookiePremiere pic.twitter.com/UxvB3SfYWW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 20, 2024

The event brought 40 recent draft picks to Los Angeles for marketing opportunities with league affiliates.

According to the NFLPA, the Rookie Premiere “serves as a pivotal opportunity to educate these emerging stars on the business side of professional football and expand upon their existing endorsement careers.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire