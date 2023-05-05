FIRST LOOK: Rookie WR Zay Flowers takes field in Ravens jersey for first time

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He has the ability to add yet another explosive element to Baltimore’s offense, a group that already has playmakers such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, as well as tight end Mark Andrews.

On Friday, Baltimore kicked off their rookie minicamp, with players being able to put on their Ravens’ threads for the first time since being drafted to their new NFL home. Flowers took the field in his new No. 4 jersey to the excitement of fans, and the team made sure to highlight his day with pictures and videos.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire