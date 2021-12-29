First look: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The game is a must-win for Baltimore if they want to have a realistic shot to make the playoffs, as they currently stand outside of the playoff picture.

In their first day of practice of the week, the team was joined by one of their stars in quarterback Lamar Jackson, who injured his ankle in Week 14 and has missed the Ravens’ last two games. There were pictures and videos galore of Jackson in his return, posted by both the team and reporters.

🎱 is back on the practice field‼️ pic.twitter.com/TCaPQsZ4G9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 29, 2021

Lamar Jackson (right ankle injury) returned to practice Wednesday but moved with a pronounced limp pic.twitter.com/KRWeGm6GCg — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2021

A look at Lamar Jackson trying to push through a right ankle injury on Wednesday, when he returned to the field for the first time in 17 days pic.twitter.com/Z8NCjrOnVh — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2021

Jackson appears to have a limp in the videos, and isn’t moving at 100%. However, the good news is that Jackson was back on the field, which is a start. It still remains unclear if he will be able to suit up in Week 17, but as the week goes on there should be more clarity on his status.