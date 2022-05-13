First look at Ravens’ official 2022 schedule

Over the course of the 2022 season, the Baltimore Ravens will have plenty of opportunities to show the NFL that they shouldn’t be taken lightly after a disappointing 2021 season. They’ll play a fourth place schedule after finishing at 8-9, which was good for last place in the AFC North division.

Baltimore’s official 2022 schedule was released on Thursday night, with dates, times, opponents, location and more attached. The Ravens will play in three primetime games, start the year by playing the entire AFC East division, and finishing the season with four of their last five games against divisional opponents.

Below we look at Baltimore’s full 2022 NFL schedule.

Week 1: @ Jets (1:00pm EST)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Week 2: vs. Dolphins (1:00pm EST)

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Week 3: @ Patriots (1:00pm EST)

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: vs. Bills (1:00pm EST)

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: vs. Bengals (8:20pm EST) (SNF)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Week 6: @ Giants (1:00pm EST)

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Week 7: vs. Browns (1:00pm EST)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Week 8: @ Buccaneers (8:15pm EST) (TNF)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Week 9: @ Saints (8:15pm EST) (MNF)

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: BYE

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: vs. Panthers (1:00pm EST)

(Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

Week 12: @ Jaguars (1:00pm EST)

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Week 13: vs. Denver (1:00pm EST)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Week 14: @ Steelers (1:00pm EST)

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Week 15: @ Browns (TBD)

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16: vs. Falcons (1:00pm EST)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Week 17: vs. Steelers (1:00pm EST)

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Week 18: @ Bengals (TBD)

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

1

1