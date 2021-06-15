First look at QB Justin Fields wearing his Bears uniform

The excitement surrounding the arrival of Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields to Chicago has been nothing short of extraordinary. There’s a new hope with this franchise now that Fields is on the roster, as evidenced by his standing ovation during Friday’s Cubs game.

While we’ve gotten several looks at Fields donning that orange practice jersey and Bears helmet during offseason workouts, fans are getting a first look at their new franchise quarterback wearing that navy No. 1 jersey that has started shipping to fans everywhere.

The first image of Fields sporting a Bears jersey — which isn’t photoshopped — was shared by the Bears’ Twitter account. Monday was the team’s media day, which consisted of some promo shots and videos of players ahead of the 2021 season, including the highly-anticipated debut of Fields.

Justin Fields in his Bears uniform and No. 1 jersey (via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/FmSIPFnKHD — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 15, 2021

Here’s a look at the new promo shots that the Bears shared via their Twitter account, which also include first looks at quarterback Andy Dalton, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and running back Damien Williams.

It seems like the whole gang is at Halas Hall ahead of Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp, which runs through Thursday. That includes wide receiver Allen Robinson, who is expected to report to minicamp Tuesday after failing to show up to voluntary OTAs.

