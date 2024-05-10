First look at Patriots rookies, including QB Drake Maye, in uniform

The New England Patriots’ 2024 NFL draft picks hit the field for the first time on Friday for rookie minicamp.

It was a group led by former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. There’s a lot riding on Maye under center, following the cataclysmic horror show that was the Mac Jones era in New England.

But Maye will clearly have more to work with than Jones thanks to the incredible efforts made to beef up the offense through the draft. The team added two receivers, Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, along with Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson on the offensive line.

They also drafted quarterback Joe Milton III and tight end Jaheim Bell. The lone defensive player taken by the Patriots was cornerback Marcellas Dial. Seeing all of those players on the practice field was a glimpse into the future for New England.

The youth movement is in full swing for a Patriots team desperately looking to get back into contention. They’ve missed the playoffs the last two consecutive seasons, and they finished last season with a 4-13 record.

The climb back to the top is a daunting one, but it looks like the Patriots are building a solid foundation to start from.

