First look: New paint scheme for Chase Elliott at Bristol

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will have a fresh look on his No. 9 Chevrolet for the Bristol Night Race next month.

Hooters released the fresh, clean orange-and-blue based scheme that will promote Hooters Spirits, the company’s new branded liquor products that will be released later this year.

One of NASCAR’s most anticipated races every year, the Bristol Night Race is slated for Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App.

