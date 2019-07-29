First look: New paint scheme for Chase Elliott at Bristol
Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will have a fresh look on his No. 9 Chevrolet for the Bristol Night Race next month.
Hooters released the fresh, clean orange-and-blue based scheme that will promote Hooters Spirits, the company’s new branded liquor products that will be released later this year.
Drumroll please 🍗🍗🍗🍗@ChaseElliott will pilot the No. 9 @HootersSpirits Chevy ZL1 under the lights at @BMSUpdates on August 17! #HootersSpirits pic.twitter.com/0NaulPVme3
— Hooters (@Hooters) July 29, 2019
Can‘t wait. This car is going to look awesome under the lights at Bristol. https://t.co/ckjcmBiyMy
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) July 29, 2019
One of NASCAR’s most anticipated races every year, the Bristol Night Race is slated for Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App.