First look at the Oklahoma Sooners SEC opponents in 2024

After anticipation so thick you could cut it with a knife, Oklahoma’s opponents have been revealed for their inaugural season in the SEC. Oklahoma completes its official flip to the SEC next summer, but that won’t stop fans of the Crimson and Cream from salivating at the matchups the Sooners will face in their first season as SEC members.

In a schedule reveal show, Oklahoma and Texas were the first to know their opponents — fitting that the new kids on the block were thrown into the fire early.

We have taken the liberty of mapping out Oklahoma’s current 2024 schedule with the scheduled non-conference games locked in.

In case anyone needed a reminder, along with eight conference games, each SEC team has to play one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, or major independent during the 2024 season when the SEC becomes a 16-team conference.

As it stands, Oklahoma doesn’t have a Power Five team on the 2024 schedule. So, that will be the final piece to make their first year in the SEC complete.

Here’s a look at Oklahoma’s SEC opponents in their first season in the SEC.

Unsurprisingly, two of the sport’s biggest fanbases will get to duke it out on the field in Oklahoma’s first season in the SEC. The last time we saw Oklahoma vs. Alabama, was in the 2018 Orange Bowl, with Kyler Murray at the helm.

The Sooners hold the all-time lead at 3-2-1 with their most recent win in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

These are two schools that are in the top 10 all-time in wins. Every time they meet, it’s a heavyweight battle. The Sooners handed the Crimson Tide a 37-27 loss in Bama’s last trip to Norman in 2002. It will be just the third time they have played on either school’s campus and the first time since 2003 when Oklahoma visited Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Brent Venables has some success against the Crimson Tide, helping Clemson win two national championships against Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Jan 2, 2017; New Orleans , LA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Samaje Perine (32) looks for running room against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter of the 2017 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma has never lost to the Auburn Tigers and holds a 2-0 series lead. Their most recent showdown occurred in the Sugar Bowl in what would be Bob Stoops’ last game as head coach. Oklahoma won 35-19.

The trip to play in Jordan-Hare Stadium will be something no Big 12 school can replicate. Like many of the stadiums in the SEC, the Sooners will have to deal with a much different environment than their current conference foes.

LSU Tigers -- Baton Rouge, La.

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs against Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) during the first half of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

If Auburn is a tough environment to play in, traveling to Baton Rouge will feel like going descending into the jungle. Oklahoma will travel to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers.

Fans of the Sooners may have blocked out Oklahoma’s last game against LSU, but there should be little shame in losing to one of the most dominant offenses in college football history. Oklahoma will have the opportunity for payback in 2024.

The history of Oklahoma and LSU is short, with LSU up 2-1 all-time. Oklahoma lost to LSU in the Sugar Bowl to then LSU head coach Nick Saban. This will the first time the Sooners head to Baton Rouge in the history of the program.

Oklahoma to the SEC means that the Sooners will play against two former conference opponents that were once in the Big 12. They won’t play Texas A&M in 2024, but they will get to make a trip to Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers.

OU owns a 67-24-5 record against the Tigers. Oklahoma won the final matchup in 2011 before Missouri moved to the SEC. Oklahoma won that game 38-28 in Norman. Oklahoma has lost just four games to Missouri since 1970.

Ole Miss Rebels -- Oxford, Miss.

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma and Ole Miss have only crossed paths with each other once before—a matchup in the 1999 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. There’s some serious intrigue if things shake out correctly because we could see Jeff Lebby, former offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, travel to Oxford to take on the team he left for OU.

Assuming Lane Kiffin will still be the head coach in 2024 and Lebby hasn’t bolted OU for a head coaching gig, the storylines are already written.

If we do emotional storylines in the 2024 schedule, we must include Shane Beamer and his South Carolina Gamecocks visiting Norman. Beamer was an assistant head coach and coached the tight ends/H-backs from 2018-20.

He’s beloved by players still on the roster and helped recruit the east coast well for the Sooners.

Beamer will be coming to Norman for the first time since he got his first head coaching gig. The two sides have never met on the gridiron. What a way to kick off the matchup.

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Ball State Cardinals at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

This game will be circled on calendars for Oklahoma fans far and wide. It’s likely to be mentally circled in the head of Tennessee head coach Josh Huepel. Sooner fans know Josh Heupel all too well. He was a former national championship-winning quarterback who helped lead the Sooners to the BCS title during the 2000 season. He was a Heisman finalist and won numerous other awards. Heupel then spent four years as the co-offensive coordinator with the Sooners.

The last time Heupel graced the sidelines inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium was in 2015, when Oklahoma held off a fourth-quarter rally from the TCU Horned Frogs to win 30-29.

He eventually landed at UCF, where he promoted current Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby to the same position and helped jumpstart his career. The storylines will be rich, and the Volunteers are a formidable opponent. The atmosphere should be lively.

Oklahoma’s last game against the Vols came in Knoxville when OU won a 31-24 thriller, arguably launching the legendary Baker Mayfield career at Oklahoma. OU leads 3-1 all-time.

This is likely Heupel’s first time in Norman since being removed as offensive coordinator.

The two powerhouse programs of the Big 12 who migrated to the SEC together will do battle in Dallas just like usual. This time they’ll do it as SEC members instead of the flagship Big 12 programs.

Jackson Arnold could be taking the field against Arch Manning, a quarterback he will forever be linked to within this rivalry. Both are incredibly talented, and it could be a look at the future of these programs for the next three years when they play in 2024.

Not only did the SEC get two blue blood programs to add to their rich history, they added the biggest rivalry game in football to their conference slate.

