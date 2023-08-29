A First Look at the Nike Air Foamposite One "Anthracite"

Nike is revisiting the classics, bringing back the Air Foamposite One for the holiday season.

A hoop catalog favorite, the Nike Air Foamposite One "Anthracite" made its debut in 2007 and returning to market in 2020 for a retro release. An all-black iteration of the heavily textured shoe last appeared in COMME des GARÇONS' 2021 two-piece capsule. The futuristic silhouette is now experiencing a resurgence, offering its innovative ribbed side panels and deeply curved sole unit in the dominant black shade. Nubuck overlays add a mild touch of softness to contrast the grooved shell, joining the throat and mesh tongues.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Antracite" will be released on December 12 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers for $240 USD. Take a look in the gallery above.