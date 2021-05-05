First look: NASCAR unveils Next Gen race car
Be the first to see NASCAR’s Next Gen car that will take to the track in the 2022 Daytona 500.
NASCAR.com sits down with John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation, to discuss the new features of the Next Gen car.
NASCAR's seventh-generation Cup car modernizes the racing body's premier series racer in big and small ways.
NASCAR is unveiling its car of the future today in Charlotte and promising big changes.
“The reason that Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan partnered up to start a racing team is because of one thing: Next Gen.” See the car.
Watch the moment that NASCAR unveiled the NASCAR Next Gen car to the world in Charlotte, North Carolina.
As the Next Gen car for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series prepares for its first taste of competition next season, it’s time to review the development and testing so far and to size up what’s next before the new model’s debut. January 2019: Early discussion The first talks about the Next Gen project begin in […]
John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of racing innovation, explains how the Next Gen’s composite body will impact racing in 2022.
