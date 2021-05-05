First look: NASCAR unveils Next Gen race car

Reuters

Some critical industries could suffer if the U.S. government uses a national security law to redirect scarce computer chips to the auto industry, a senior administration official told Reuters. The analysis suggests the White House could opt to reject calls to invoke the Defense Production Act by automakers and a bipartisan set https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2021/2/rubio-coons-urge-biden-to-invoke-defense-production-act-to-address-semiconductor-shortage of U.S. lawmakers. Numerous automakers have been forced to slow or pause production due to a lack of semiconductors and have spoken with the White House about possibly using the 1950 law that allows the government to force companies to produce materials for national security reasons.