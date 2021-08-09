First Look Media Hires Amazon & Discovery Vet Shani Boone As CFO

EXCLUSIVE: First Look Media has appointed Shani Boone as its new Chief Financial Officer, a role in which she’ll oversee all finance and related operational aspects of the studio, with a focus on building momentum in the current marketplace and driving long-term growth.

As a member of the leadership team, she’ll play a key role in First Look Media’s strategic initiatives across the company including First Look Entertainment, and its nonprofit organization, First Look Institute. First Look Entertainment includes Topic Studios which develops, produces, and finances feature films, television, documentaries, and podcasts, and the rapidly growing Topic streaming service. First Look Institute includes the award-winning investigative journalism outlet The Intercept, the critically acclaimed documentary film unit Field of Vision; and the Press Freedom Defense Fund, which provides essential legal support for journalists, news organizations, and whistleblowers targeted for bringing to light information in the public interest.

Boone starts Sept. 7 and will report to First Look Media CEO, Michael Bloom.

“Shani’s forward-thinking nature, passion, and deep financial and business experience is a perfect fit for us at this exciting moment for our company,” said Bloom. “She will help us continue to forge a bold path forward across both our entertainment and non-profit organizations as we grow our businesses, tell more groundbreaking stories, amplify underrepresented voices, and relentlessly advocate for truth and justice.”

“I am thrilled to join FLM’s talented and diverse leadership team,” added Boone. “I believe FLM is poised and well-positioned for continued growth and tremendous value creation. I look forward to becoming a part of the FLM family, partnering with the team, and using my knowledge and experience to build on FLM’s success and to drive further growth.”

Boone arrives at First Look Media after most recently having served as a Divisional Chief Financial Officer at Amazon, where she collaborated with senior executives across the company to innovate and drive financial growth. Prior to Amazon, she was Divisional CFO and Head of Corporate Segment at Discovery Communications. Previously, Boone was in various financial roles at Viacom’s BET Networks.

Boone received her Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and her bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics from Spelman College.

