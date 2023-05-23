First look at Marvin Mims in a Broncos uniform

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims donned an orange and blue uniform for the first time when he attended the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles last week.

Mims, who was selected by the Broncos in the second round of April’s NFL draft, attended the event to network for business and marketing opportunities while also posing for trading card photoshoots.

After rookie minicamp (May 12-14), Mims attended the NFLPA Rookie Premiere from May 18-21 before returning to Denver. He is now set to attend organized team activities with the Broncos this week (the first session runs from May 23-25).

Here are a few photos from Mims attending the event.

A cool picture of #Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. He’s one of 45 of this year's collectible rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft who attended the NFLPA Rookie Premiere presented by @PaniniAmerica. Image courtesy of Panini. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/GtdbGzPb6N — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) May 21, 2023

Can't wait to watch Marvin Mims play this season for Denver Broncos pic.twitter.com/kVo0EjHHrJ — J.T. Wood (@JTWood92570334) May 20, 2023

Mims, 21, will compete for rotational snaps at wide receiver this summer. He is also the early favorite to return punts for Denver in 2023.

