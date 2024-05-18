First look at DE Laiatu Latu in full Colts’ uniform

Indianapolis Colts’ defensive end Laiatu Latu is one of 40 rookies participating in the NFL Players Association’s annual rookie premiere.

The event runs from May 16-19. For the players, it’s an opportunity to network and learn from some of the NFL’s business and marketing partners. For the fans, it’s an opportunity to see these recent draft picks in their full uniform.

Here is our first look at Latu in the Colts’ full game day attire:

Latu was the Colts’ first round pick at 15th overall and the first defender selected in this year’s draft. Latu was one of college football’s most productive pass rushers the last two seasons, totaling 60-plus pressures each season along with double-digit sacks, according to PFF. In 2023, he led all edge rushers in pass-rush win rate.

Latu joins a Colts’ defensive front that GM Chris Ballard has invested into heavily, and it should be one of the more disruptive units in the NFL this season.

“I think he’s going to produce pretty quickly as a rusher, I think he knows how to rush,” said Ballard. “Now of course, there’s going to be an adjustment period as there is with any rookie rusher and he’s pretty polished. This guy is a pretty polished product in terms of rushing.

“Of course, you’re going to have to learn especially against the tackles who are so good in our league and the protection schemes are so good. So, that will be an adjustment for him. But, smart kid – he’ll figure it out.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire