First look: Jets' 2022 draftees at rookie minicamp
First look: New York Jets' 2022 draftees at rookie minicamp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
First look: New York Jets' 2022 draftees at rookie minicamp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Carolina Panthers became the latest team to come to an agreement with their first-round pick, reaching a deal with tackle Ikem Ekownu.
The Vikings have their rookie minicamp this weekend and they have started the process of signing this year’s draftees. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the team has come to agreement on a four-year deal with seventh-round pick Nick Muse. The tight end is the first of their 10 draft picks to get [more]
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for head-butting Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault in the NHL playoffs.
Nicole Lynn aimed to do what few Black agents had done in recent years: Represent a player who is white. In Bailey Zappe, she found a QB and a friend.
HBO Max and Cartoon Network has greenlit and acquired several projects for their kids and family live action slate, Variety has learned exclusively. The slate includes two specials based on Mattel’s American Girl franchise and a supernatural romance starring Peyton List. The first American Girl special has the working title “American Girl: Corinne Tan,” inspired […]
Updated ranking of the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 opponents from easiest to toughest after the NFL Draft
It's a problem the NFL is certainly happy to have.
Can you guess Luke Kuechly's list of the five toughest players to tackle?
This former Eastern Washington star has modeled his game after Julio Jones and you could see that at Chiefs rookie minicamp.
Deion Sanders said the NCAA has a problem with the way players are starting to act now that they have money thanks to the new NIL rules.
Julian Edelman says what all NFL fans are thinking regarding Tom Brady's new gig.
The South Western High grad, and one of the fastest college players in the nation, now gets an unlikely shot at the NFL.
The Steelers are trimming up the roster ahead of minicamp.
Power rankings: Post 2022 NFL draft edition:
Given the Bears' history of terrible QB play, Chicago signing Nathan Peterman feels kind of fitting. See how fans are reacting to the move.
Take an early look at how the first round of the 2023 NFL draft could play out
What a dramatic turnaround this would be.
After the PGA Tour denied player releases to the first LIV event, Justin Thomas says an individual decision has to be made.
Bleacher Report predicts that the Ravens will trade for this star wide receiver at the 2022 trade deadline
Rudy Gobert: Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ?樂 I'm cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are ...