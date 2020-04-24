First look: Jeff Gordon's paint scheme for iRacing debut

Jeff Gordon’s debut Sunday in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will come with a fresh — and historically meaningful — paint scheme and a familiar number on the side of the car.

Hendrick Motorsports revealed the new colors Friday night for the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s debut in the simulation race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX,FS1).

Look familiar? It’s a replica of Gordon’s 2004 paint scheme from his win at real-world Talladega. A caution on the final lap froze the field, with Gordon just barely ahead of Talladega’s favorite son Dale Earnhardt Jr. Junior had won four of the past five Talladega races, and Gordon’s win resulted in his car getting pelted with beer cans and the driver getting pelted with boos from the Earnhardt-heavy crowd.

Amy Earnhardt, Junior’s wife, couldn’t help but chime in either when the news was announced.

Gordon has been in the FOX booth as an analyst for the first four races in the Pro Invitational Series simulation league comprised of NASCAR Cup Series drivers as the real-world racing is on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’ll trade that spot Sunday for one in an iRacing rig.

“Man, I’m gonna give it a try,” Gordon said when he announced the news Wednesday night. “Coming out of retirement boys!”

William Byron has been piloting the No. 24 for both Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series and in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series. He’ll also drive the No. 24 in Sunday’s race, when he goes for his third victory in five races.

Gordon will be officially listed as the No. 024 on the entry list.