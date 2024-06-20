Get a first look at Jared Verse in a Rams uniform

The excitement behind Rams’ first-round pick Jared Verse grew this week as the pass rusher’s pictures from media day were released to the public.

A first look shows how the Rams’ new No. 8 will look this season in both the royal and white uniform sets. Verse is going to be a huge part of the Rams defense in 2024 and his number is going to be called often, which has fans anxiously awaiting the start of the regular season.

The Rams selected Verse in the first round at No. 19 overall out of Florida State, adding him to their pass rush alongside Byron Young and Kobie Turner

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire