First look: Ja'Marr Chase catching passes at Bengals camp
See a first look of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catching passes at 2021 training camp.
The NFL may change its plans to test fully vaccinated players only once every 14 days. Concerned that even some fully vaccinated players and staffers are getting breakthrough infections, the NFL and NFL Players Association have discussed increased testing for the vaccinated, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Fully vaccinated staff may also be tested
If Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is telling people close to him that he plans to play for the Packers this season, that's news to Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari quote tweeted Ian Rapoport's tweet saying that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he plans to play for the Packers this season,
Veteran center Daniel Kilgore is calling it a career. Kilgore became a free agent this offseason after spending the 2020 season with the Chiefs and he announced on Instagram on Monday that he is retiring from the NFL. Kilgore called it an "unforgettable decade" as a professional football player. Kilgore entered the league as a
Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is vaccinated and still has tested positive for COVID-19.
Aaron Rodgers skipped the offseason workout program for the first time in his career amid reports of his discontent with the Packers' front office.
Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won't be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury
It's time for the Big Ten to become proactive against the Southeastern Conference; go get Southern California and Oregon. Or join forces with ACC.
The Texans have reportedly changed their tune and are looking to trade the quarterback.
The recent non-news news that the Packers offered quarterback Aaron Rodgers a five-year contract that would make him the highest-paid player in football omitted (as did the original reporting on the topic) key information regarding guarantees and structure. Rodgers wants to be paid in a way that breaks the team's current one-year-at-a-time flexibility as to
Matt Damon didn't hesitate with this decision.
The Longhorns and Sooners have all but left the Big 12 for the SEC. Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel take you inside the meetings this past weekend between the two schools and their scorned conference members. Is this move bad for college football? Which schools would we target if we ran the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten and the ACC?
The United States men's basketball team losing to France caused plenty of angst.
With Texas and Oklahoma all but welcomed into the conference, adjustments must be made.
Who is the first school you call if you're the ACC and why?
The question of whether Aaron Rodgers is leaving Green Bay may finally be answered. The QB reportedly told people close to him he plans to play for the Packers in 2021.
Women are driving a worldwide conversation about sexism in sports uniforms, and you love to see it After a Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for protesting sexist uniform standards by competing in a match wearing shorts, there’s been a new focus on the inequity between men’s and women’s sports uniforms. Now, the Olympic []
Kelsey Stewart hit a solo shot to right field to give USA Softball another walk-off win.
Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson was "respectful," according to reports, when he showed up to Houston Texans training camp.
Japan lead the medal table but Great Britain have surged towards the top
The Big 12 is likely losing the rest of their teams if Texas and Oklahoma go to the SEC. Where will they go?