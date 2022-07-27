First look at A.J. Brown in his Eagles uniform
Just another #wallpaperwednesday 📲@Wawa | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kTMjbiBiMS
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 27, 2022
The Eagles have reported to the NovaCare Complex for training camp 2022, and before the Birds hit the field, some players took part in the NFL’s version of media day.
NFL teams and their social media departments take pride in exciting content, and nothing gets fans stoked like seeing their favorite players’ in-game uniforms.
Wednesday allowed Eagles fans to see star wide receiver A.J. Brown dressed and ready to dominate in official gameday gear.
#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/1XPvTeHYev pic.twitter.com/Mo5TNAxJlm
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 27, 2022
As Philadelphia’s top receiver, the former Titans wideout will be looked upon to provide a spark and dynamic playmaking ability from day one.
You’ll usually play well if you look good, and Brown fits the part.
List
10 takeaways from Eagles first training camp practice
List
Eagles 53-man roster projections as training camp opens
Related
Lincoln Financial Field to host WWE's WrestleMania 40
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on where Jalen Hurts improved the most this offseason
Watch: A.J. Brown wears a 'Hurts SZN' hat as he arrives at Eagles' training camp
USA TODAY predicts Eagles wins NFC East, lose to 49ers in Wild Card round