First look at A.J. Brown in his Eagles uniform

The Eagles have reported to the NovaCare Complex for training camp 2022, and before the Birds hit the field, some players took part in the NFL’s version of media day.

NFL teams and their social media departments take pride in exciting content, and nothing gets fans stoked like seeing their favorite players’ in-game uniforms.

Wednesday allowed Eagles fans to see star wide receiver A.J. Brown dressed and ready to dominate in official gameday gear.

As Philadelphia’s top receiver, the former Titans wideout will be looked upon to provide a spark and dynamic playmaking ability from day one.

You’ll usually play well if you look good, and Brown fits the part.

