Take a look inside the 335,000-square-foot Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson and you'll see what the Raiders will begin calling home at the end of the month.

The major feature of the over $75 million facility, as far as player development is concerned, is the 150,000-square-foot indoor field house where the team can practice when the heat outside is too much to handle. The field house features 1½ indoor fields and a 110-foot-high ceiling that allows NFL punters to punt at full force and not be obstructed.

Team officials have the best view in the house as the third level of the 135,000-square-foot, three-story office area has a balcony that overhangs the east portion of the fields.

Guests will be greeted by a three-story atrium lobby that will lead to a Raider Image retail store and feature Raiders memorabilia, including the team's three Vince Lombardi trophies.

First look inside Raiders' brand-new $75M Henderson training facility originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area