First look at former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen in a New York Jets uniform

NFL and Wisconsin football fans got a first look at former Badgers running back Braelon Allen in a New York Jets uniform recently.

As the youngest player in this year’s draft class, The New York Jets selected Allen with the No. 134 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Wisconsin native will be 20 years old during the Jets’ entire 2024-25 campaign.

At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Allen graduated from Fond du Lac High School in Wisconsin before venturing to Madison for what would become an impressive collegiate tenure.

Following a freshman season in which he was named a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award finalist, Allen earned consensus bids to the All-Big Ten second team from 2022-23.

In total, Allen started in 24 of his 35 career appearances at UW and departed campus at No. 9 on Wisconsin’s all-time leading rushing list with 3,494 yards. He punched in 35 touchdowns and averaged 99.8 yards per appearance during his three years in Madison. Allen’s 5.85 career yards per carry rank fourth in UW’s storied history

That green & white hit different pic.twitter.com/Q9lcNVHVAd — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) May 19, 2024

Despite the buzz and physically domineering stature, Allen figures to be New York’s second-string running back behind Breece Hall.

Still, the two-back tandem has worked well in the NFL in past seasons. The most notable situations being Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard in Dallas and Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in Green Bay.

