First-look at former Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough with the Birmingham Stallions

Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough played with the Crimson Tide from 2015-2017 and had a short-lived NFL career where he rarely saw the field as a back in a key role.

While at Alabama, he ran for 1,512 yards, 20 touchdowns on 267 carries.

In 2019, Scarbrough spent time with the Detroit Lions, where he ran for 377 yards and a touchdown on 89 carries in six games.

Less than a week ago, it was announced that Scarbrough would be signing with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. Today, he made his debut.

