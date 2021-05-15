A first look at a few former Badgers practicing with their new NFL teams
The Wisconsin products selected during the 2021 NFL draft began their careers this week.
The return of rookie minicamp is a welcome sight after last year’s cancellation. Practice videos are back and I never thought that would feel so great to say.
Here is a first look at Isaiahh Loudermilk, Rachad Wildgoose, Cole Van Lanen and Jon Dietzen with their new NFL teams.
Some former #Badgers going through rookie minicamp practice yesterday. (📸: @packers, @steelers, @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/LLkSWxaxFT
— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) May 15, 2021
Steelers 5th Round pick Isaiahh Loudermilk getting put through some bag drills here. Hand power, flexibility, and footwork all getting some work. pic.twitter.com/aiYJftpTbD
— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 14, 2021
Coming To A Screen Near You! #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/rln2v2hTnC
— Rachad Wildgoose II (@Clamps_era) May 13, 2021
Lot of Badgers in the NFL news on this Sat
-Corey Clement gets tryout w/ NYG: https://t.co/9nFEDvZW05
-Olive Sagapolu gets tryout w/ ATL: https://t.co/SIfyzipBtE
-CVL & Jon Dietzen take the field in GB: https://t.co/zOYQx736v1
-Saints cut Eric Burrell: https://t.co/i06kydVJnC
— Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) May 15, 2021