A first look at a few former Badgers practicing with their new NFL teams

The Wisconsin products selected during the 2021 NFL draft began their careers this week.

The return of rookie minicamp is a welcome sight after last year’s cancellation. Practice videos are back and I never thought that would feel so great to say.

Here is a first look at Isaiahh Loudermilk, Rachad Wildgoose, Cole Van Lanen and Jon Dietzen with their new NFL teams.

Steelers 5th Round pick Isaiahh Loudermilk getting put through some bag drills here. Hand power, flexibility, and footwork all getting some work. pic.twitter.com/aiYJftpTbD — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 14, 2021

Coming To A Screen Near You! #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/rln2v2hTnC — Rachad Wildgoose II (@Clamps_era) May 13, 2021

