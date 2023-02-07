First look: Eagles end-zone design at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII
First look at Philadelphia Eagles end-zone design at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII.
The first mock draft from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has the Packers getting Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave at No. 15 overall in the first round.
In our first offseason preview, we take a look at the Titans' quarterback situation and make a prediction for what the team will do at the position this offseason.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Often a man of few words in front of a microphone, Bill Belichick gave an amazing response about his experience with Tom Brady
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Few know Tom Brady better than his father, Tom Brady Sr., who admitted he saw some pretty clear signs that his son was leaning toward retirement prior to the QB's surprising announcement.
Belichick joined his former quarterback on the first episode of Brady's podcast since he announced his retirement.
Eric Bieniemy used one of Ron Rivera's go-to lines when discussing his next step during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
With news that Keenan Allen could become a cap casualty, here are 4 other receivers in a similar boat who might interest the Bears.
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action.
The Patriots have, on a few occasions, spent big to fix glaring roster holes. This offseason is different, writes Phil Perry. It's the coaching staff that owner Robert Kraft is bolstering with his checkbook, and the Adrian Klemm hire is the latest example.
Some Super Bowl hosts have had better luck than others.
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]
Pat Mahomes will do the talking (and celebrating) if his son prefers to be more low key, saying there could be more cigars if son wins Super Bowl 57.
Super Bowl prediction and game preview, odds, and TV for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles