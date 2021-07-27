First look at DeVonta Smith in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform

The Eagles have reported to the NovaCare Complex for training camp 2021, and before the Birds hit the field, some of the players took part in the NFL’s version of media day.

NFL teams and their social media departments take pride in interesting content and nothing gets fans stoked like seeing their favorite players’ in-game uniforms.

Tuesday provided an opportunity for Eagles fans to see DeVonta Smith dressed and ready to dominate in official gameday gear.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be looked upon to provide a spark and dynamic playmaking ability from day one as Philadelphia’s top receiver.

If you look good, you’ll usually play good and Smith definitely fits the part.