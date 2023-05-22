First look at Dalton Kincaid in his new Bills uniform

Looking good, rook.

Buffalo Bills first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid represented the team at the annual NFL Rookie Premiere event over the weekend. It provides rookies a chance to meet with potential sponsors, get photographed for rookie trading cards, learn about marketing and business opportunities, and hear from NFLPA leadership.

While there, some photos are snapped too.

We’ve seen images of Kincaid surface while in a Bills practice uniform. At the weekend event, Kincaid got to slide into his new Buffalo uniform for the first time as well.

Kincaid’s college, Utah, shared a photo of Kincaid in his Bills uniform which can be found below:

