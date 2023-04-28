First look at how Cowboys DT Mazi Smith wins vs opponents

With the 26th pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected nose tackle Mazi Smith from the University of Michigan. Smith, a 21-year old who measured in at 6-foot-3 and weighed in at 323 pounds is expected to immediately compete for snaps in the interior defensive line. He should help bolster the Cowboys interior pass rush and clog up running lanes for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Smith’s run-stop win rate in 2022 was 11.6%, which ranked second among all draft eligible defensive tackles in this class. He lined up in the B-gap for 400 snaps and 185 snaps in the A-gap. Smith shows the athleticism to line up over the center as a 0-tech or 1-tech and command double teams with his impressive strength.

Smith in action

LOOK AT THIS GROWN MAN!!! Mazi Smith is the first defensive tackle taken by the Cowboys in the first round since they selected Russell Maryland as the number 1 overall pick back in 1991. I'd like to argue he's one of the strongest too – that's 800 lbs! (video: Bruce Feldman) pic.twitter.com/HQXZ50Tkkd — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) April 28, 2023

Smith is a weight room marvel and it shows on film as well. He was frequently asked to two-gap in Michigan’s system and take on double teams and had success.

What #Cowboys fans can expect from Mazi Smith pic.twitter.com/0qMjj9PPCB — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 28, 2023

As seen above, he can disrupt offensive lineman and stay in phase to make tackles in the running game.

A quick thread of Dallas Cowboys 1st round pick DT Mazi Smith actin a fool pic.twitter.com/iM51BOGhuX — Voch Lombardi (@VochLombardi) April 28, 2023

Smith’s quick first step can overwhelm offensive lineman as he collapses the pocket. This can create holding penalties or force hurried throws by a quarterback which bodes well with the Cowboys opportunistic secondary.

On this play against Penn State, Smith shows off his power as he quickly disengages with the offensive guard to make a tackle for a loss.

Smith showcases the ability to disengage offensive lineman while keeping an arm free to to engulf the running back for a loss of yards.

Nice rep by Mazi Smith. pic.twitter.com/ObhA80iG6P — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) March 27, 2023

Smith working against TCU left guard Steve Avila who is expected to be one of the first interior offensive lineman on the board. Uses his leverage to get Avila off-balance and sheds to make a stop.

Best rep of the game for Mazi. Gets the strip and fumble recovery. pic.twitter.com/5CTA038zYH — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) March 27, 2023

On this play against TCU, Smith fights through a double team by Steve Avila and the left tackle and strips the ball to come away with a fumble recovery in plus territory for Michigan.

Overall, Smith displays top-end athleticism for his size and shows the ability to fight off double teams and impact the run game. He needs development as a pass rusher but is able to penetrate inside freeing up edge rushers.

It’s safe to say Micah Parsons approves of this pick.

The moment Micah found out they drafted Mazi Smith 🍿 pic.twitter.com/85W5ZBue4j — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

