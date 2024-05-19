First look at Colts’ WR Adonai Mitchell in full uniform

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell – along with Laiatu Latu – is one of 40 rookies participating in the NFL Players Association’s annual rookie premiere.

The event runs from May 16-19. For the players, it’s an opportunity to network and learn from some of the NFL’s business and marketing partners. For the fans, it’s an opportunity to see these recent draft picks in their full uniform.

Here is our first look at Mitchell in the Colts’ full game-day attire:

The addition of Mitchell to the Colts’ offense gives them that added playmaking they were in need of. Mitchell averaged 15.4 yards per catch in 2023 and has plenty of big-game experience, playing in the College Football Playoffs during all three of his collegiate seasons.

Mitchell has the ability to win downfield, which will open up opportunities for other pass-catchers within the offense over the middle and underneath routes, but he has the skill set and route-running ability to win at levels and do so in a variety of ways.

“Explosive,” said Shane Steichen about Mitchell after the first rookie minicamp practice. “You can see the size. You can see the speed – hands, great hands. Even watching him in individual (drills) with Reggie (Wayne) just the way he plucks the ball. He’s a natural pass catcher.

“Again, like we talked about after the draft, he can separate at the top (of routes). He ran some good routes here in seven-on-seven. He had some one-on-one winners which was good to see.”

