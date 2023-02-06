First look at Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII helmet decals

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl LVII in just under a week’s time.

Not only has the team officially touched down in Phoenix, Arizona, but the Kansas City equipment staff was already there waiting for them with all of the essentials. Pads, helmets and everything the team needs for practice and the game. It’s all on-site and ready to go for the team as they arrive and get the week leading up to the Super Bowl underway.

Chiefs equipment manager Allen Wright shared a first look at the decals the team will wear on the back of the helmet and it’s not so different from what we saw in the regular season. The American Flag will move to a different spot (usually bottom left) to accommodate the Super Bowl LVII sticker and the team’s No. 16 Len Dawson tribute sticker.

Check it out:

It’s not a bad look if I say so myself. Everything feels like it fits, especially the Super Bowl LVII logo. That’s one that plenty of fans could get used to seeing.

