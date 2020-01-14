First look: Chase Elliott's paint scheme for Busch Clash

Two-time Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott will have a new paint scheme for the season-opening Busch Clash exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway.

Elliott will drive the No. 9 Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

Chase Elliott Busch Clash Paint Scheme

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dawsonville, Georgia, native has started on the Busch Pole for three of his eight career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 2.5-mile track.

RELATED: Drivers eligible for Clash

Elliott has finished seventh in two of his three career starts in the 75-lap Busch Clash.

Elliott, along with his teammates, will attempt to give Hendrick Motorsports its second consecutive Busch Clash win. Jimmie Johnson won the rain-shortened race last year.

RELATED: Shop Chase Elliott gear