First look at Calvin Ridley in Jacksonville Jaguars uniform

We last saw Calvin Ridley on the NFL field on Oct. 24, 2021, with the Atlanta Falcons before a series of unfortunate events, including a mental health break that eventually turned into a season-long suspension in 2022. In that time away from the game, Ridley was traded to a reviving Jacksonville Jaguars squad led by 2021 No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence.

The fresh start in Jacksonville is exactly what the former Crimson Tide stand-out needs, and after a year and a half away from the game, he has never been in better shape. Teammates on the Jaguars have raved about what they have seen from Ridley this offseason, saying he is fresher than ever with more in the tank. Ridley is, hopefully, the final piece the Jaguars need offensively to compete for the AFC title.

With OTAs underway, it is the first chance to get a look at Ridley in his brand-new Jaguars attire. To make things even more interesting, Ridley will be the first player in the history of the Jaguars organization to wear No. 0 after an NFL rule change will allow people to wear the number for the first time ever this season.

First look at new #Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley at OTA's. And yes, he'll be rocking the No. 0 in Jacksonville. (📽️ @Jaguars)pic.twitter.com/pExnlQdJJE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2023

