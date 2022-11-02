First look at Bradley Chubb's new locker with Dolphins
First look at linebacker Bradley Chubb's new locker with Miami Dolphins.
First look at linebacker Bradley Chubb's new locker with Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins made one of the biggest splashes at the trade deadline when they moved to acquire edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos and one common reaction to using a 2023 first-round pick to get him was that it showed the team has confidence it can make a run in the AFC this year. [more]
The Dolphins were busy heading into Tuesday afternoon’s deadline and they wound up adding pieces on both sides of the ball before it passed. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb came from the Broncos in a trade that sent a first-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver. The Dolphins filled the void in their backfield [more]
The Steelers have traded Chase Claypool to the Bears.
The Bears Twitter account confirms Chase Claypool will wear No. 10 for the team.
The Eagles have issued their injury designations for Thursday night’s game against the Texans. Only two players are on the final injury report, but both of them have been ruled out for this week. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott are both battling ankle injuries and neither of them participated in practice. Eagles [more]
ESPN's Adam Schefter believes Odell Beckham Jr.'s skill set would be a welcomed addition to the 49ers' offense.
An NFL-record 10 trades were made on trade deadline day. None involved Brandin Cooks. The Texans receiver was not at practice for personal reasons, and his social media post suggests he is unhappy at still being in Houston. It’s unclear how close he got to traveling four hours north on Interstate 45, but the Cowboys [more]
The Lions pass defense allowed the easiest downfield game all season against Miami
Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday there's no expectation for Deshaun Watson to "shoulder everything" when he returns from suspension.
Judas Priest will be honored with the award for musical excellence at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
Donte Whitner believes it's clear who won the Christian McCaffrey trade.
How will Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson, William Jackson III, and Chase Claypool fit with their new teams? It's trade deadline tape time.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Brandon Aiyuk explains why he landed in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse to begin the 2021 season.