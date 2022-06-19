A first look at what the Boston Celtics can do to improve their 2022-23 title odds

Fans of the Boston Celtics have heard the old adage “don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened” quite a bit over the last few days, but for many of us, that is not enough. As much as we might have faith that the team can get back to the NBA Finals sometime soon, it was also a chance at greatness squandered.

“They had a really good opportunity and it’s going to be really hard to get back here,” said guest Brendan Jackson in conversation with the host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast Brian Robb recently. Noting that the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and other similarly imposing obstacles to a Finals return will await them in the spring of 2023, the duo outlined what Boston needs to do in order to get back to the league’s biggest stage.

Internal growth, trades, and free-agent signings are just some of the issues they touch on, check out the clip embedded below for more detail.

