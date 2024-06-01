A first look at the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals

Well after the Boston Celtics had sent the Indiana Pacers home in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals, the Dallas Mavericks have done the same to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. Now, the stage is set for a Celtics – Mavs finals; what do we need to know heading into it later this week? Who are the key players in the series after the stars, and how do each team stack up against the other? How is the health of both ball clubs? And the coaching acumen on each team? There are a lot of questions in need of an answer, and the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, recently did their best. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

