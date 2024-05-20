The first look at Audric Estime in Denver Broncos uniform
Audric Estime is a player that college football fans enjoyed watching in Notre Dame‘s blue and gold the last three years. Now the big-time back is off to Denver where he’s expected to compete for significant playing time with the Broncos this fall.
Estime goes from the historic blue and gold of Notre Dame to the orange and blue of the Broncos. It’s quite the change for the eyes. It’s also something we got a sneak peak of over the weekend.
Estime was one of several notable NFL rookies to take part at the NFL Rookie Premier at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Check him out in his new bright orange jersey below.
First look at Audric Estime and Troy Franklin in the new Uni’s 👀
(🎥: @NFLPA ) pic.twitter.com/g4R9tflKrl
— DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) May 18, 2024
Estime and the Broncos open the regular season on September 8 when they travel to Seattle.
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) jumps over USC Trojans safety Zion Branch (8) and linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) gestures after running onto the field before the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
USC v Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 14: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates…
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 14: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with fans after defeating the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Louisville
Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs…
Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs for the winning score during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs to the goal line late during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown and celebrates during the 2nd half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates at the end of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) carries the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of their game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Notre Dame
Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) leaves the field after the win over the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Notre Dame
Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) jumps over Central Michigan Chippewas safety Elijah Rikard (21) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
Central Michigan v Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 16: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs…
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 16: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball while defended by Caleb Spann #15 of the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 16, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State
Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) reacts after scoring during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State
Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) is lifted by teammate Zeke Correll (52) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Sep 2, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 2, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores in the second quarter against the Tennessee State Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State
Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) reacts after scoring during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Navy at Notre Dame
Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, IRL; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the…
Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, IRL; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back (7) Audric Estime scores a touchdown during the second quarter…
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back (7) Audric Estime scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Boston College at Notre Dame
Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the…
Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball as Boston College Eagles linebacker Vinny DePalma (42) attempts to tackle in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Boston College at Notre Dame
Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after…
Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after a second quarter touchdown against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates with fans on the field after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Syracuse
Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) is tackled by Syracuse Orange linebacker Mikel Jones (3) and defensive back Darian Chestnut (0) in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Syracuse
Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…
Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs over Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark (5) in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
Stanford v Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 15: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates…
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 15: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Notre Dame
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting running back Audric Estime (7) runs with…
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting running back Audric Estime (7) runs with the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Running back Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting…
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Running back Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after the team's 28-20 victory over the Brigham Young Cougars in the Shamrock Series game at Allegiant Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
Notre Dame v North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 24: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish…
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 24: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scores a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
Syndication: Notre Dame Insider
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the Notre Dame vs. California…
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Notre Dame Vs California
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina
Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime…
Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Ohio State
Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs…
Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs as he is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (24)…
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (24) attempts to jump overt Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Myles Sims (16) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery