The first look at Audric Estime in Denver Broncos uniform

Audric Estime is a player that college football fans enjoyed watching in Notre Dame‘s blue and gold the last three years. Now the big-time back is off to Denver where he’s expected to compete for significant playing time with the Broncos this fall.

Estime goes from the historic blue and gold of Notre Dame to the orange and blue of the Broncos. It’s quite the change for the eyes. It’s also something we got a sneak peak of over the weekend.

Estime was one of several notable NFL rookies to take part at the NFL Rookie Premier at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Check him out in his new bright orange jersey below.

Estime and the Broncos open the regular season on September 8 when they travel to Seattle.

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) jumps over USC Trojans safety Zion Branch (8) and linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime responds to The Bus comparisons

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) gestures after running onto the field before the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 14: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 14: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with fans after defeating the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

5 stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s loss at Louisville

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Louisville

Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs…

Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs for the winning score during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs to the goal line late during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown and celebrates during the 2nd half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Social media reacts to Notre Dame’s football final drive video

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Watch: Notre Dame football’s social media drops trailer for Louisville

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates at the end of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

The day after: Thoughts on Notre Dame’s gut wrenching loss to Ohio State

Syndication: South Bend Tribune

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) carries the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of their game at Notre Dame Stadium.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Notre Dame

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) leaves the field after the win over the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Notre Dame

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) jumps over Central Michigan Chippewas safety Elijah Rikard (21) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Central Michigan v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 16: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 16: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball while defended by Caleb Spann #15 of the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 16, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Notre Dame stands pat in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2’s action

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) reacts after scoring during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Watch: Notre Dame offensive staff box reactions to Audric Estime’s long TD run

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) is lifted by teammate Zeke Correll (52) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Tennessee State at Notre Dame

Sep 2, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 2, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores in the second quarter against the Tennessee State Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Lasting thoughts on Notre Dame’s road win over NC State

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) reacts after scoring during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Navy at Notre Dame

Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, IRL; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the…

Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, IRL; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Audric Estime, Joe Alt and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will host a youth football camp

Syndication: South Bend Tribune

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back (7) Audric Estime scores a touchdown during the second quarter…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back (7) Audric Estime scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Boston College at Notre Dame

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the…

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball as Boston College Eagles linebacker Vinny DePalma (42) attempts to tackle in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Boston College at Notre Dame

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after…

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after a second quarter touchdown against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates with fans on the field after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Syracuse

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) is tackled by Syracuse Orange linebacker Mikel Jones (3) and defensive back Darian Chestnut (0) in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Syracuse

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7)…

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs over Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark (5) in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Stanford v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 15: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 15: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Notre Dame

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting running back Audric Estime (7) runs with…

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting running back Audric Estime (7) runs with the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Watch: Notre Dame RB Audric Estime doing an Irish jig

Brigham Young v Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Running back Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Running back Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after the team's 28-20 victory over the Brigham Young Cougars in the Shamrock Series game at Allegiant Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Notre Dame v North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 24: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish…

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 24: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scores a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Watch: Notre Dame unveils green jersey’s ‘Jerry McGuire’ style

Syndication: Notre Dame Insider

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the Notre Dame vs. California…

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Notre Dame Vs California

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime…

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

ESPN has multiple thoughts on Notre Dame vs. Ohio State’s marquee matchup

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Ohio State

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs…

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs as he is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (24)…

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (24) attempts to jump overt Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Myles Sims (16) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire