First look of Anthony Richardson in Colts uniform

Though we won’t get to see Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson don the horseshoe officially for a few months, we already have a glimpse of what he’ll look like.

Shortly after making the selection with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts tweeted out an edited photo of what we can expect Richardson to look like in the blue and white.

Spoiler alert: he looks goooood.

