First look of Anthony Richardson in Colts uniform
Though we won’t get to see Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson don the horseshoe officially for a few months, we already have a glimpse of what he’ll look like.
Shortly after making the selection with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts tweeted out an edited photo of what we can expect Richardson to look like in the blue and white.
Spoiler alert: he looks goooood.
First look. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xdvj3OXqKe
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 28, 2023
