First look at each new alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season
First look at each new alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
First look at each new alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
AJ Allmendinger rallied from a slow pit stop to dominate Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Chiefs won't look the same as they did last season.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been criticized during his career, threw a 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in practice Saturday.
Taken two spots ahead of Taco Charlton after the Cowboys had their eye on him, could the journeyman edge rusher finally land in Dallas? | From @KDDrummondNFL
A little dust up happened between Josh Allen & Jordan Phillips at #Bills camp today:
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and Garoppolo have decided, at least [more]
Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns' first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked out in front of a near-capacity crowd at their suburban headquarters.
Former NBA player Josh Childress made more than $60 million in his career and was able to avoid the financial problems others face.
Julio Jones jokes with media about Tom Brady recruitment
If you are in your 50s or older and not enjoying the Saudi rebel circuit with its 54-hole, shotgun-start format - not to mention the music, wacky team names and YouTube coverage - then Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf’s production guru are not at all concerned. Because you are part of the “horrendous truth about golf”.
Dominique Robinson has a long way to go to reach the potential his rare gifts suggest. But so far, he's doing everything the Bears ask and have those around Halas Hall excited about the possibilities.
Does Notre Dame ultimately hold onto Keeley in this cycle?
You know what they say about opinions.
The PGA Tour is bracing itself for an imminent legal challenge from LIV rebels trying to win the right to appear in next month’s £60 million FedEx Cup playoffs.
Here are six things that stood out to us during Day 4 of #Chiefs training camp
Watch: Jameis Winston finds Chris Olave for a 60-yard TD pass at Saints training camp practice
Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday. “Excited to get that one out of the way,” Judge said. “Me and (Aaron Hicks) were kind of racing — he’s about to get to 100 and I was trying to get to 200, so we had a little race going on.”
Notre Dame's independent status and future plans were a hot topic at the Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis
A couple of players considered underdogs are pushing for roster spots and several veterans are making cases for starting positions.
The Bears held their fourth practice of training camp on Saturday. Here's what we learned from Day 4: