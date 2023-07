First look: Aaron Rodgers in Jets’ No. 8 uniform

It was reporting day for some NFL teams.

And one of the most intriguing attendees was Aaron Rodgers.

The new New York Jets quarterback tried on his new threads for the first time.

Jets fans have to love it.

This is not an AI-generated photo. pic.twitter.com/YoVj9yfn8e — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire