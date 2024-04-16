First look at 99 as story of Manchester United’s treble-winning season comes to Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for 99, a documentary series about Manchester United’s historic treble-winning 1998/99 season.

The episodes will feature never-before-seen footage from the campaign that saw the club win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League across 10 pivotal days.

It will also include interviews with the stars who were there - including David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and promises to reveal the “dressing room conflicts, personal struggles and miraculous moments” behind the iconic season.

99 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 17 May.