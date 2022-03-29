First look: 2022 NFL draft hat design for Ravens unveiled
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Baltimore RavensLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Baltimore Ravens have had many players walk across the stage on draft night sporting their draft hat as they approach NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Many have said it’s an incredible moment, one that’s filled with many different emotions.
Each year, the NFL draft hats have a different design. On Monday, the NFL revealed the 2022 drat caps, and Baltimore posted their design on Twitter to show off it’s style.
The 2022 Draft Caps are available now!
Shop: https://t.co/2F3kJA0rrX pic.twitter.com/PztNkAE9sB
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 28, 2022