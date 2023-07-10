First-year Knoxville Catholic football coach Dean Cokinos resigns a month before season

Knoxville Catholic football coach Dean Cokinos resigned on Monday, seventh months after he was named the coach, the school confirmed to Knox News.

First-year assistant coaches Steve Matthews and Philip Shadowens will both step in as co-interim coaches.

A Catholic spokesperson told Knox News that Cokinos "won’t have the opportunity to move to Knoxville with his family unfortunately." Cokinos most recently worked as the linebackers coach at Ensworth in Nashville.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Catholic's first game of the season will be Aug. 18.

Cokinos was named coach on Dec. 22 and had experience not just as a high school position coach but an NFL pro personnel scout, college assistant coach and a coach in the German Football League. In the Arena Football League, he spent years as a coach, general manager and director of football operations.

The assistants that will be leading the Irish at this time are both former head coaches.

KARNS NEW COACH: Lee Warren promoted to Karns football coach after 3 years as defensive coordinator

CATHOLIC ASSISTANT COACH: Knoxville Catholic football brings back former coach Steve Matthews as offensive coordinator

Advertisement

Shadowens, who was hired on Feb. 2, is a state championship-winning coach, leading Smyrna to Class 5A titles in 2006 and 2007. He most recently coached at Eagleton College and Career Academy, which opened in August 2021 and hasn't competed in varsity-level TSSAA sports yet.

Matthews is a familiar face in this leadership role at Catholic as he the football program as the coach from 2013-20 and led the team to two state championships in 2015 and 2017. He was initially brought back as offensive coordinator on Feb. 6.

Matthews' resigned in his first tenure as coach in 2021, a day after being arrested on drunken driving and drug possession charges. The drug possession charge was dismissed and he pled to a lesser charge of reckless endangerment on the DUI, according to online court documents.

Catholic's coach last year was Korey Mobbs who resigned as coach in November 2022 after a 3-7 record.

Advertisement

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email tbrown@usatoday.com. Twitter @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TSSAA football: Knoxville Catholic's Dean Cokinos resigns as coach