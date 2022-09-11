The first KC Chiefs report card of the 2022 NFL season reflects dominance at Arizona

Under Andy Reid, the Chiefs haven’t had a losing season, and they’ve been especially good in openers. That trend continued Sunday with a 44-21 victory at the Arizona Cardinals. Reid is 9-1 in first games in his Kansas City career, with eight straight victories.

The only concern was injuries several players. Patrick Mahomes suffered a left-wrist injury on a touchdown pass and continued with it taped. Kicker Harrison Butker suffered a left ankle sprain and safety Justin Reid handled two extra points and the kickoff duties. Guard Trey Smith also suffered an ankle injury.

Next: Short turnaround week for the Chiefs and Chargers, who meet on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. The AFC West rivals kick off at 7:20 p.m.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Who else but Patrick Mahomes? In improving to 5-0 in opening games, Mahomes tossed five touchdown passes with no interceptions. He how has 18 touchdowns and no picks in those games. Amazing. Mahomes’ 144.2 passer rating was the third best of his career.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

At one point in the first half, Mahomes completed 12 straight, setting a personal best. He was on target and spreading the wealth. Nine different Chiefs caught passes and Travis Kelce recorded the 37th 100-yard receiving game of his career.

A salute to the offensive line: No sacks of Mahomes.

The only blemish in the passing game came late in the second quarterback when JuJu Smith-Schuster had the ball knocked from his grasp for a fumble.

Rushing offense: A

With Ronald Jones Jr., inactive, the Chiefs backs in order of touches went Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. Edwards-Helaire and the offensive line set the early tone.

On the Chiefs’ first four snaps, three were running plays by Edwards-Helaire that went for a total of 34 yards. Plus he was a big contributor in the passing game with two touchdown receptions. He entered the game with three career touchdown catches.

McKinnon later added an 18-yard run, and Pacheco gave the running backs room its film room highlight with a 3-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring.

Passing defense: B

Good stuff in the first half with L’Jarius Sneed arriving untouched for a sack of Kyler Murray, and Chris Jones batting down a pass. Both plays came on third down and forced punts.

A terrific moment for the Chiefs defense came late in the second quarter when the Cardinals started a drive in Chiefs territory because of a turnover and had to punt it away. George Karlaftis, in his first NFL game, got a deflection in the fourth quarter.

Murray, who signed a $230.5 million extension in the offseason, threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, both when the game was out of hand.

Rushing defense: A

On the Cardinals’ first touchdown drive, Murray ran a quarterback delay for 21 yards, but for the most part the Chiefs held his running in check. Jones missed an opportunity to recover a fumble he caused after knocking the ball from James Conner’s grasp.

Special teams: A

What an adventure! Butker turned his left ankle on a kickoff so severely he rode the cart to the locker room and got it taped. His return seemed doubtful, especially with emergency kicker Justin Reid booming kickoffs and going one for two on extra points. But Butker returned to crush a one-step 54-yard field goal just before halftime.

Having a kicker as good as Reid on the roster is a bonus many teams don’t have. Under the direction of coordinator Dave Toub, the Chiefs spend plenty of offseason time on special teams contingencies.

Skyy Moore was the primary return man, averaging a healthy 10.3 on three punt returns.