First Jaguars injury report doesn’t include Leonard Fournette

Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette has undeniable skill, but durability has become an issue. Only a couple of days after he proclaimed that NFL games (preseason) are easier than he thought they’d be, a foot injury kept him out of the next three.

The good news for Jaguars fans (and Fournette owners) is that he’s healthy. For now.

Fournette’s name appears nowhere on the Jaguars’ first injury report of the year, filed in advance of Sunday’s game against the Texans in Houston. With running back T.J. Yeldon missing practice due to a hamstring injury, that could mean a heavy workload for Fournette’s regular-season debut.

If he can stay healthy through it.

Elsewhere on the Jaguars’ first injury report, quarterback Blake Bortles fully participated in practice with a wrist injury. Limited participants were defensive end Dante Fowler (knee), safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hip), and receiver Dede Westbrook (core muscle injury).