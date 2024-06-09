First Inter goal and Scudetto win: Tajon Buchanan's season

His experience with the Nerazzurri began in the best possible way, in earning the Second Star. Tajon Buchanan wrote his name on Inter's 20th Scudetto. Arriving in January 2024, the Canadian winger immediately thrilled the fans with his speed and dribbling skills, providing vital energy to the team in the minutes he was in action, and contributing to winning the tricolour. The Canadian also had the joy of scoring his first goal for the Nerazzurri, in the 5-0 victory against Frosinone.