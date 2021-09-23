First injury report for Washington vs. Bills, Week 3

The Washington Football Team and the Buffalo Bills released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. For Washington, almost everyone was a full participant, outside of two players. The Bills listed nine players on the injury report, including four who did not participate on Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of the injury report for both teams from Wednesday’s practice.

Washington

Player Injury Participation DT Matt Ioannidis Knee DNP RB Antonio Gibson Shoulder Limited

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis didn't practice with a knee injury. Ioannidis initially injured his knee in last week's game against the Giants, but he returned after leaving for a brief period.

Antonio Gibson injured his shoulder in Week 1. He missed practice last Monday but practiced the rest of the week fully. He was not limited in the game.

Bills

Player Injury Participation WR Cole Beasley NIR (Rest) DNP DE Jerry Hughes NIR (Rest) DNP DT Star Lotulelei Groin DNP WR Gabriel Davis Ankle Limited S Micah Hyde Neck Limited CB Dane Jackson Knee Limited LB Tremaine Edmonds Heat illness Full DE Efe Obada Calf Full CB Levi Wallace Knee Full

Star Lotulelei is the one to watch. He missed the season-opener but played on Sunday against the Dolphins. He's a key cog in the middle of Buffalo's defense.

Beasley and Hughes each received the day off.

There are three players from the secondary on this report. Levi Wallace is a starter at one corner, while Micah Hyde starts at safety. Dane Jackson is the top backup at both outside corner spots. Wallace participated fully, so he should be good to go.

