First injury report for Washington vs. Bills, Week 3
The Washington Football Team and the Buffalo Bills released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. For Washington, almost everyone was a full participant, outside of two players. The Bills listed nine players on the injury report, including four who did not participate on Wednesday.
Here is a breakdown of the injury report for both teams from Wednesday’s practice.
Washington
Player
Injury
Participation
Knee
DNP
RB Antonio Gibson
Shoulder
Limited
Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis didn't practice with a knee injury. Ioannidis initially injured his knee in last week's game against the Giants, but he returned after leaving for a brief period.
Antonio Gibson injured his shoulder in Week 1. He missed practice last Monday but practiced the rest of the week fully. He was not limited in the game.
Bills
Player
Injury
Participation
WR Cole Beasley
NIR (Rest)
DNP
DE Jerry Hughes
NIR (Rest)
DNP
DT Star Lotulelei
Groin
DNP
WR Gabriel Davis
Ankle
Limited
Neck
Limited
CB Dane Jackson
Knee
Limited
LB Tremaine Edmonds
Heat illness
Full
DE Efe Obada
Calf
Full
CB Levi Wallace
Knee
Full
Star Lotulelei is the one to watch. He missed the season-opener but played on Sunday against the Dolphins. He's a key cog in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
Beasley and Hughes each received the day off.
There are three players from the secondary on this report. Levi Wallace is a starter at one corner, while Micah Hyde starts at safety. Dane Jackson is the top backup at both outside corner spots. Wallace participated fully, so he should be good to go.
