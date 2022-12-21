First injury report for Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16

The Washington Commanders opened practice for Week 16 a day early this week due to the team playing on Saturday. In addition to a short week, the Commanders, coming off a disappointing Sunday night loss to the Giants, will travel across the country to face the red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

Tuesday’s injury report mainly featured good news for Washington. Only one player missed practice. Guard Saahdiq Charles missed Week 15 with a concussion.

The Commanders listed five players as limited:

RB Antonio Gibson [foot]

G Andrew Norwell [shoulder]

CB Benjamin St-Juste [ankle]

DE Chase Young [knee]

S Kam Curl [ankle]

Gibson and Norwell were on the injury report last week but played. It’s doubtful the team is concerned about either not playing Saturday.

St-Juste has missed three consecutive games, and the Commanders have missed him. It sounded as if St-Juste was close for Week 15, but the team chose to hold him out for another week. Don’t be surprised if he’s limited throughout the week and plays in Week 16.

For Young, physically, he’s apparently ready. There are some things the coaches want to see before activating Young. Each week, he’s close, and the expectation is that he will play Saturday.

Curl is a new addition to the injury report. The talented third-year safety’s injury doesn’t appear serious.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have a lengthy injury report. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains out, while star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will likely miss more time. Former Washington left tackle Trent Williams was on the injury report, but it was a veteran’s day off.

Quarterback Brock Purdy and cornerback Charvarius Ward were among those who were limited.

Here’s a look at San Francisco’s participation report.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire