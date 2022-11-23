First injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a few non-participants to start off the practice week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Nick Bolton
Hamstring
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder/Hamstring
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Concussion
FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Concussion
FP
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
DNP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
DNP
S Juan Thornhill
Calf
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.
Both Smith-Schuster and Lammons seem to be tracking to clear the concussion protocol ahead of Week 12.
Thuney is still dealing with remnants of his ankle injury suffered in Week 6. It sounds like this was just a maintenance day for him and that he’s at no risk of missing Week 12.
Niang was activated from the Reserve/PUP list and we now know that he’s been practicing in full.
Rams
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Matthew Stafford
Neck
DNP
LT Ty Nsehke
Ankle
DNP
C Brian Allen
Thumb
DNP
TE Tyler Higbee
Knee
DNP
DT A’Shawn Robinson
Knee
DNP
WR Allen Robinson
Ankle
LP
C Matt Skura
Knee
LP
QB John Wolford
Neck
LP
LB Travin Howard
Hip
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Rams HC Sean McVay already ruled out QB Matthew Stafford due to him being in concussion protocol and dealing with a neck injury.
A’Shawn Robinson suffered a season-ending meniscus injury and will eventually be placed on IR.
While LT Ty Nsehke didn’t practice on Wednesday, there is optimism that he’ll be able to play in Week 12.