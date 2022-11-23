First injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a few non-participants to start off the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* LB Nick Bolton Hamstring FP RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Hamstring FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP OT Lucas Niang Knee FP CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP CB Chris Lammons Concussion FP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Concussion FP WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring DNP LG Joe Thuney Ankle DNP S Juan Thornhill Calf LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.

Both Smith-Schuster and Lammons seem to be tracking to clear the concussion protocol ahead of Week 12.

Thuney is still dealing with remnants of his ankle injury suffered in Week 6. It sounds like this was just a maintenance day for him and that he’s at no risk of missing Week 12.

Niang was activated from the Reserve/PUP list and we now know that he’s been practicing in full.

Rams

Player Injury Participation* QB Matthew Stafford Neck DNP LT Ty Nsehke Ankle DNP C Brian Allen Thumb DNP TE Tyler Higbee Knee DNP DT A’Shawn Robinson Knee DNP WR Allen Robinson Ankle LP C Matt Skura Knee LP QB John Wolford Neck LP LB Travin Howard Hip LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Rams HC Sean McVay already ruled out QB Matthew Stafford due to him being in concussion protocol and dealing with a neck injury.

A’Shawn Robinson suffered a season-ending meniscus injury and will eventually be placed on IR.

While LT Ty Nsehke didn’t practice on Wednesday, there is optimism that he’ll be able to play in Week 12.

