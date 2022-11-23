First injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a few non-participants to start off the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Nick Bolton

Hamstring

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder/Hamstring

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Concussion

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Concussion

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

DNP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

DNP

S Juan Thornhill

Calf

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.

  • Both Smith-Schuster and Lammons seem to be tracking to clear the concussion protocol ahead of Week 12.

  • Thuney is still dealing with remnants of his ankle injury suffered in Week 6. It sounds like this was just a maintenance day for him and that he’s at no risk of missing Week 12.

  • Niang was activated from the Reserve/PUP list and we now know that he’s been practicing in full.

Rams

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Matthew Stafford

Neck

DNP

LT Ty Nsehke

Ankle

DNP

C Brian Allen

Thumb

DNP

TE Tyler Higbee

Knee

DNP

DT A’Shawn Robinson

Knee

DNP

WR Allen Robinson

Ankle

LP

C Matt Skura

Knee

LP

QB John Wolford

Neck

LP

LB Travin Howard

Hip

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories