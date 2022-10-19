First injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs’ list seems substantially reduced compared to previous weeks, while the 49ers seem to be dealing with several significant injuries to key players.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
RG Trey Smith
Pec
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
K Harrison Butker
Left Ankle
FP
S Bryan Cook
Concussion
LP
CB Rashad Fenton
Hamstring
DNP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
DNP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the injuries the team is dealing with earlier today. You can find that information here.
Bryan Cook was a limited participant in practice as he works his way back through the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Remember, the Chiefs do not have to disclose CB Trent McDuffie’s practice status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster. Reid said he would practice on Wednesday.
49ers
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Knee
FP
TE Tyler Kroft
Knee
FP
TE Charlie Woerner
Shoulder
FP
DE Nick Bosa
Groin
LP
LB Drake Jackson
Knee
LP
LT Trent Williams
Ankle
LP
FS Jimmie Ward
Hand
LP
CB Charvarius Ward
Groin
DNP
DT Arik Armstead
Foot
DNP
RT Mike McGlinchey
Calf
DNP
S Talanoa Hufanga
Concussion
DNP
DE Sampson Ebukam
Achilles
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Both Nick Bosa and Trent Williams are testing things out on Wednesday and could make their returns in Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Jimmie Ward was reported to be wearing a heavy club on his hand in practice on Wednesday.
Talanoa Hufanga was cleared to return to the team’s Week 6 game, but should up with concussion symptoms on Monday and was placed in the league’s concussion protocol.
CB Jason Verrett is on the Reserve/PUP list so his practice status is not displayed. He was said to be a full participant in practice.