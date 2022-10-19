First injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7

Breaking News:

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs’ list seems substantially reduced compared to previous weeks, while the 49ers seem to be dealing with several significant injuries to key players.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

RG Trey Smith

Pec

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

K Harrison Butker

Left Ankle

FP

S Bryan Cook

Concussion

LP

CB Rashad Fenton

Hamstring

DNP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

DNP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the injuries the team is dealing with earlier today. You can find that information here.

  • Bryan Cook was a limited participant in practice as he works his way back through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

  • Remember, the Chiefs do not have to disclose CB Trent McDuffie’s practice status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster. Reid said he would practice on Wednesday.

49ers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Knee

FP

TE Tyler Kroft

Knee

FP

TE Charlie Woerner

Shoulder

FP

DE Nick Bosa

Groin

LP

LB Drake Jackson

Knee

LP

LT Trent Williams

Ankle

LP

FS Jimmie Ward

Hand

LP

CB Charvarius Ward

Groin

DNP

DT Arik Armstead

Foot

DNP

RT Mike McGlinchey

Calf

DNP

S Talanoa Hufanga

Concussion

DNP

DE Sampson Ebukam

Achilles

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Both Nick Bosa and Trent Williams are testing things out on Wednesday and could make their returns in Week 7 against the Chiefs.

  • Jimmie Ward was reported to be wearing a heavy club on his hand in practice on Wednesday.

  • Talanoa Hufanga was cleared to return to the team’s Week 6 game, but should up with concussion symptoms on Monday and was placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

  • CB Jason Verrett is on the Reserve/PUP list so his practice status is not displayed. He was said to be a full participant in practice.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

