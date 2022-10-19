First injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs’ list seems substantially reduced compared to previous weeks, while the 49ers seem to be dealing with several significant injuries to key players.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP RG Trey Smith Pec FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP K Harrison Butker Left Ankle FP S Bryan Cook Concussion LP CB Rashad Fenton Hamstring DNP DE Mike Danna Calf DNP LG Joe Thuney Ankle DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the injuries the team is dealing with earlier today. You can find that information here.

Bryan Cook was a limited participant in practice as he works his way back through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Remember, the Chiefs do not have to disclose CB Trent McDuffie’s practice status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster. Reid said he would practice on Wednesday.

49ers

Player Injury Participation* LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Knee FP TE Tyler Kroft Knee FP TE Charlie Woerner Shoulder FP DE Nick Bosa Groin LP LB Drake Jackson Knee LP LT Trent Williams Ankle LP FS Jimmie Ward Hand LP CB Charvarius Ward Groin DNP DT Arik Armstead Foot DNP RT Mike McGlinchey Calf DNP S Talanoa Hufanga Concussion DNP DE Sampson Ebukam Achilles DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Both Nick Bosa and Trent Williams are testing things out on Wednesday and could make their returns in Week 7 against the Chiefs.

Jimmie Ward was reported to be wearing a heavy club on his hand in practice on Wednesday.

Talanoa Hufanga was cleared to return to the team’s Week 6 game, but should up with concussion symptoms on Monday and was placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

CB Jason Verrett is on the Reserve/PUP list so his practice status is not displayed. He was said to be a full participant in practice.

