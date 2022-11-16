First injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs and Chargers both had several players listed as non-participants in practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* RB Isiah Pacheco Quad FP RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Hamstring LP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP RT Andrew Wylie Elbow FP CB Chris Lammons Concussion DNP WR Mecole Hardman Abdomen / Illness DNP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Concussion DNP WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.

Even with Lammons and Smith-Schuster as non-participants on Wednesday, they still have a chance to play on Sunday. Read more here.

McKinnon and Sneed were both limited in practices last week and both ended up playing on Sunday. Expect the same this week.

Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Chargers

Player Injury Participation* WR Keenan Allen Hamstring LP WR Mike Williams Ankle LP LB Chris Rumph II Knee LP WR Deandre Carter Ribs LP TE Gerald Everett Groin LP OT Trey Pipkins Knee LP K Dustin Hopkins Hamstring DNP P JK Scott Illness DNP OLB Khalil Mack NIR – Rest DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Despite their limited status, expect both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen to play in Week 11.

Both the Chargers’ starting specialists were non-participants in practice on Wednesday. That’ll be something to monitor as the week goes on.

