First injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs and Chargers both had several players listed as non-participants in practice to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
RB Isiah Pacheco
Quad
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder/Hamstring
LP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
LP
RT Andrew Wylie
Elbow
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Concussion
DNP
WR Mecole Hardman
Abdomen / Illness
DNP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Concussion
DNP
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Illness
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.
Even with Lammons and Smith-Schuster as non-participants on Wednesday, they still have a chance to play on Sunday. Read more here.
McKinnon and Sneed were both limited in practices last week and both ended up playing on Sunday. Expect the same this week.
Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.
Chargers
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Keenan Allen
Hamstring
LP
WR Mike Williams
Ankle
LP
LB Chris Rumph II
Knee
LP
WR Deandre Carter
Ribs
LP
TE Gerald Everett
Groin
LP
OT Trey Pipkins
Knee
LP
K Dustin Hopkins
Hamstring
DNP
P JK Scott
Illness
DNP
OLB Khalil Mack
NIR – Rest
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Despite their limited status, expect both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen to play in Week 11.
Both the Chargers’ starting specialists were non-participants in practice on Wednesday. That’ll be something to monitor as the week goes on.