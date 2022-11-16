Breaking News:

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs and Chargers both had several players listed as non-participants in practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

RB Isiah Pacheco

Quad

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder/Hamstring

LP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

LP

RT Andrew Wylie

Elbow

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Concussion

DNP

WR Mecole Hardman

Abdomen / Illness

DNP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Concussion

DNP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Illness

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.

  • Even with Lammons and Smith-Schuster as non-participants on Wednesday, they still have a chance to play on Sunday. Read more here.

  • McKinnon and Sneed were both limited in practices last week and both ended up playing on Sunday. Expect the same this week.

  • Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Chargers

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Keenan Allen

Hamstring

LP

WR Mike Williams

Ankle

LP

LB Chris Rumph II

Knee

LP

WR Deandre Carter

Ribs

LP

TE Gerald Everett

Groin

LP

OT Trey Pipkins

Knee

LP

K Dustin Hopkins

Hamstring

DNP

P JK Scott

Illness

DNP

OLB Khalil Mack

NIR – Rest

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Despite their limited status, expect both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen to play in Week 11.

  • Both the Chargers’ starting specialists were non-participants in practice on Wednesday. That’ll be something to monitor as the week goes on.

